Xend Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $6.80 million and $1.22 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00044505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.39 or 0.07509632 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,315.92 or 0.99976923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041589 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.