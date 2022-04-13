XMON (XMON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.42 Million

XMON (XMON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $33,213.51 or 0.80466143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded down 20% against the dollar. XMON has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $3.42 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044127 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.79 or 0.07534058 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,277.76 or 1.00003354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041230 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

