Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down to $35.62

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.62, but opened at $34.37. Xometry shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 982 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

Get Xometry alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.50.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $140,463.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $200,438.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,852.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.