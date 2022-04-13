XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 7.2%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.63. 190,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,747,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 6.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

