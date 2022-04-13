Xponance Inc. Acquires 244 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2,259.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ADC opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

