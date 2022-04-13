Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,621 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -32.79.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

