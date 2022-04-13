Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 2,067 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,596,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,152,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,604,000 after acquiring an additional 146,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,006,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

DIOD opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.12. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

