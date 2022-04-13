Xponance Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $3,515,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.06.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

