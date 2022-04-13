Xponance Inc. Takes $284,000 Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
FN opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.97.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fabrinet Profile (Get Rating)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
