Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.24. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

