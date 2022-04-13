Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.30. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 11,680 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $636.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 3,711.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 888,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

