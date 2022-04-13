Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.30. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 11,680 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $636.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.56.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
