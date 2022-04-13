Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Gap Up to $5.88

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $6.00. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 274,526 shares traded.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

