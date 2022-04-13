Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,796.58% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.