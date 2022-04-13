Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,926 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Barnes Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in B. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Barnes Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.