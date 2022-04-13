Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,948 Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $198.28 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.24 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.58.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $393.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

