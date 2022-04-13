Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 107,806 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 249.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 77,234 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

