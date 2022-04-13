Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NYSE BDN opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 950.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

