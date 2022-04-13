Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,320 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,835 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 890,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HWM opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

