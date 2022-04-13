Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Banner as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $10,001,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Banner by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Banner by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Banner by 543.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

