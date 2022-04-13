Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

RHI opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

