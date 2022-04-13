Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

