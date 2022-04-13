Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2 Million Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 87,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,823 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,401,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 65.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,180,000 after purchasing an additional 391,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 123.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 169,387 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 148.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

