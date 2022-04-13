Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,066.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 205,984 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $6,352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 492.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 52,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 212.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 75,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 51,650 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $64.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.01 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.41.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

