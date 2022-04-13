Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at $4,097,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $4,562,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PS Business Parks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PS Business Parks by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $189.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSB shares. StockNews.com lowered PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PS Business Parks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

