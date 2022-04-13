Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

PINE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 3,291 shares of company stock valued at $61,073 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $214.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 136.71%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

