Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will announce $74.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.70 million and the highest is $76.57 million. CarLotz reported sales of $56.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $321.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.29 million to $328.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $403.39 million, with estimates ranging from $328.88 million to $477.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.42 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CarLotz during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,753. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. CarLotz has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $8.13.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

