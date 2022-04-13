Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.44). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CinCor Pharma.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15).
Shares of NASDAQ:CINC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,078. CinCor Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70.
About CinCor Pharma (Get Rating)
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.