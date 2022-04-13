Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.44). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CinCor Pharma.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,078. CinCor Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

