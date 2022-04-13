Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.44). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CinCor Pharma.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,078. CinCor Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70.

About CinCor Pharma (Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CinCor Pharma (CINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.