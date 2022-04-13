Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to report $43.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.33 million. DHT posted sales of $71.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $274.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.70 million to $315.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $316.30 million to $363.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

