Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,533,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,500,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DDI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353. DoubleDown Interactive has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

