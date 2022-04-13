Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $3.28. Meta Platforms reported earnings of $3.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year earnings of $12.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $15.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $17.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Platforms.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.96.

Shares of FB opened at $214.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.55 and a 200 day moving average of $289.07. The company has a market capitalization of $582.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,049 shares of company stock worth $1,542,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Platforms (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.