Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) will report $1.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 million. ProQR Therapeutics posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 million to $9.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.57 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $15.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

