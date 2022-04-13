Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.60 billion and the highest is $37.56 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $37.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $153.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.86 billion to $154.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $158.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.36 billion to $161.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.26. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.