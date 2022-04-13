Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,718. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $933.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.04%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

