Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.38 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $9.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $42.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.99 billion to $42.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $44.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.90 billion to $45.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

NYSE:TMO opened at $570.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $438.72 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

