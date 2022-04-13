Zacks: Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will post $299.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.00 million and the highest is $355.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $192.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

CDEV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. 151,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,898,563. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 81,126 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 135,829 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $695,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.