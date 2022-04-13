Zacks: Analysts Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 364,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,525,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 372,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,487. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $403.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

