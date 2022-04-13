Zacks: Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORM. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $37,102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,884,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,349,000 after acquiring an additional 436,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FormFactor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.69. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

