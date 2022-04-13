Zacks: Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Medpace reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.35. 4,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,307. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.35. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,343,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

