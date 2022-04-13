Zacks: Analysts Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Announce $2.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,615,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.65 and its 200 day moving average is $307.21. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

