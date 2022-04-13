Zacks: Analysts Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Announce $2.27 EPS

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Rockwell Automation posted earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,615,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.65 and its 200 day moving average is $307.21. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $250.65 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.