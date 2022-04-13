Zacks: Analysts Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. trivago reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 4,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $781.89 million, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.68. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in trivago by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of trivago by 9.3% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in trivago by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of trivago by 185.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

