Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of ($1.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

NASDAQ IHRT traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,149. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

