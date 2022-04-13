Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will report $64.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.22 million to $68.30 million. OraSure Technologies posted sales of $58.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $337.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $225.72 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $242.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

OSUR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,821. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $506.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 47.2% in the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 55,826 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 80,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 26.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

