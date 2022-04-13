Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. Portillos’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,540. Portillos has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

