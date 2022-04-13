Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Post $2.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will announce $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings of $2.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

SWKS opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.31. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

