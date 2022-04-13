Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Teladoc Health reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 546.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

