Zacks: Brokerages Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) will post sales of $435.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.80 million and the lowest is $411.99 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $296.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.68.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 over the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,921,000 after buying an additional 521,367 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,345,000 after buying an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,107,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

