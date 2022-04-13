Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.58 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) to announce $14.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $13.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $64.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.46 million to $64.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.61 million, with estimates ranging from $66.46 million to $72.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

HRZN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. 194,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,035. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $305.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.