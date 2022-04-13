Zacks: Brokerages Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. MiMedx Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MDXG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. 999,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,621. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.26 million, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $221,669.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,175 shares of company stock worth $833,438. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,156,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,104,000 after purchasing an additional 870,622 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $15,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,686,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,275,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105,089 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.