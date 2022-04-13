Zacks: Brokerages Expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $543.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) will announce $543.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Times’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $543.03 million and the highest is $543.54 million. New York Times posted sales of $473.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 43.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in New York Times by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. 651,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,401. New York Times has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

New York Times announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

