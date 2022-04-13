Zacks Investment Research Comments on VolitionRx Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 834.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

